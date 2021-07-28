Fresh details emerge concerning failed Rangers, Portsmouth deal

Portsmouth were closing in on a loan deal with Rangers for George Edmundson before being blown out of the water by Ipswich Town, according to the BBC’s Andrew Moon.

The central defender became the Tractor Boys’ ninth signing of the summer earlier this week when he joined them permanently, leaving the Ibrox outfit for a reported fee of £750,000.

Edmundson indicated that the “project” at Portman Road was a factor in the move but it seems he could well have been playing his football on the South Coast had things been a little different.

Moon has reported that Pompey were in the running for the defender and were edging toward a potential loan move for him before Ipswich blew them out of the water and signed him permanently.

While the Tractor Boys have enjoyed a busy summer, new manager Danny Cowley has also added eight new players to his squad ahead of the 2021/22 campaign but the majority of those have been free transfers.

The Verdict

This will likely frustrate Pompey fans as it seems their club were close to a deal for the defender only to lose out to a promotion rival.

Edmundson didn’t look hugely out of place on loan in the Championship last season and could prove a fantastic signing, further strengthening an Ipswich squad that now looks like a concerning proposition for everyone else in League One.

New CEO Mark Ashton has certainly been given money to spend by the new owners and it seems that’s allowed them to beat out their rivals to multiple deals, with Pompey the latest club to suffer.