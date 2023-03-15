Fulham have joined the race to sign Edouard Michut in the summer, with Sunderland set to pay up to €5m if the midfielder remains at the Stadium of Light.

The 20-year-old joined the Black Cats in the summer from PSG on an initial loan deal, and has gone on to make 15 appearances so far for Tony Mowbray’s side in the Championship.

After a slow start, Michut has started to show why he was so highly-rated when he arrived on Wearside, with the youngster impressing with his ability in possession and his intelligence on the pitch.

Therefore, it’s perhaps no surprise that rival interest has emerged in the player. It was previously suggested that Sunderland’s bitter rivals Newcastle were monitoring the Frenchman, along with German outfit RB Leipzig.

And, it appears they aren’t the only club keen on Michut. That’s after journalist Fabrizio Romano provided an update on the future of the player, where he confirmed the Cottagers’ interest as well as discussing the finances of the move if Michut stays with Sunderland.

“Understand Edouard Michut deal has €2.5m buy option included, up to €5m if Sunderland will go up to Premier League — it was agreed with PSG last summer.

“Been told Fulham are now among clubs following the situation of Michut ahead of summer transfer window.”

Regardless of what happens in the summer, Michut will finish the season with Sunderland and is expected to be involved against Sheffield United this evening as they look to close the gap on the play-off places.

The verdict

Firstly, you’d have to say that if Sunderland can get Michut to sign on a long-term deal for an initial €2.5m then it would be an outstanding bit of business as he is an exciting prospect.

It did take the youngster time to adapt to the Championship, but that was to be expected given his age and the fact he was moving to another country, but he has started to show that he does have real quality and more importantly the potential to get better.

That’s why Premier League clubs are looking at Michut, and it seems as though he is going to have a big decision to make in the summer on his future. But, there’s a lot of football to be played between now and then, with Michut targeting promotion with Sunderland first and foremost.

