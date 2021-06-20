Fresh details emerge as Sunderland battle EFL rivals for 25-y/o winger

Sunderland believe that they can win the battle to land Viv Solomon-Otabor, with the winger available on a free transfer this summer.

The 25-year-old spent the previous campaign with Wigan Athletic and even though the Latics were in a relegation fight, Solomon-Otabor did impress with his direct style and pace.

Therefore, with his deal expiring in the coming weeks, it has been reported that there’s a real battle for his signature, with Blackburn, Blackpool, Portsmouth, Charlton and the Black Cats among the clubs keen to talk to the player.

However, the Northern Echo have revealed that the Wearside outfit are ‘confident’ that they will be able to see off their EFL rivals to land the ex-Birmingham man, with an offer put to Solomon-Otabor already.

That would be a welcome boost for Lee Johnson as he looks to strengthen his squad ahead of next season with attacking reinforcements a priority in the window.

Solomon-Otabor scored two goals and registered four assists for Wigan last season from a total of 31 league games.

20 facts about Sunderland’s top five most expensive signings – Are they true or false?

1 of 20 Didier Ndong joined the club from Monaco. True False

The verdict

Clearly, given the level of interest in Solomon-Otabor, this would be a real coup for Sunderland if they could convince the winger that his future lies at the Stadium of Light.

In terms of his attributes, he has qualities that could make him a top player in League One, with his pace and dribbling ability meaning he’s a constant threat.

So, this is a potential deal that should please the fans and the fact the club are confident this will be agreed may suggest talks are at an advanced stage.

Thoughts? Let us know in the comments below.