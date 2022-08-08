Fresh details emerge as Sunderland and Wigan battle it out for Everton player

Wigan Athletic are set to win the race to sign Nathan Broadhead on loan from Everton.

The 24-year-old is way down the pecking order at Goodison Park, so he has had to go out on loan in the past to get time, which includes having a productive spell with Sunderland in League One last season.

Broadhead scored ten goals in 22 games to help the Black Cats to promotion, so it’s no surprise they were linked with the forward this summer, along with the Latics.

But, it appears the latter are going to win the race for the player, as Sun reporter Alan Nixon confirmed that Broadhead is set to link up with Leam Richardson’s side.

Whilst many thought Sunderland would have the advantage because of his time at the Stadium of Light, the journalist believes that Wigan’s offer of more game time is likely to have put them firmly in the driving seat.

Alex Neil has Ross Stewart up top and they brought in Ellis Simms, also from Everton, who scored twice on his debut in the 3-2 win at Bristol City on Saturday.

The verdict

This is a bit of a surprise but it’s fantastic news for Wigan and this has to be seen as a real coup for the club.

We know they’ve had a frustrating summer in terms of recruitment, with just the one new face, so more additions were needed and this would give the team more firepower and quality in the final third.

So, it seems a great deal for the club and Broadhead will be desperate to prove himself in the Championship.

Thoughts? Let us know in the comments below.