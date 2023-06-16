Vasco da Gama have started discussions with Southampton over a potential deal for Lyanco, with Flamengo also monitoring the centre-back.

Will Lyanco leave Southampton?

The 26-year-old joined the Saints two years ago from Torino, and he has gone on to make 36 appearances since, with the defender failing to fully establish himself as a key player for the side.

Lyanco did feature under Ruben Selles during the run-in, and he was arguably one of few to emerge with any credit during that period, as he played with passion and commitment, even if it wasn’t enough to help the side stay in the Premier League.

Like many players in the Southampton squad, it has been claimed that the defender could depart this summer amid interest from Brazil.

And, reporter Jorge Nicola gave more details on that when speaking on YouTube, as he revealed that Vasco da Gama have started talks with Saints over a move, although they are keen on an initial loan that could include an option to buy.

Meanwhile, he stated that Flamengo are considering whether to make an offer for Lyanco, as they know he is likely to be available in the window as well.

The former Sao Paulo man has two years left on his deal at St. Mary’s Stadium, so they will be under no pressure to sell despite their relegation from the Premier League.

Southampton summer transfer plans

We know that Southampton are going to be very busy this summer, and things could start to heat up once Russell Martin is officially confirmed, and he will no doubt want to bring his own players in. Like virtually all the squad, you would imagine Saints will listen to offers for Lyanco following their relegation, and a deal is there to be done if the money is right.

The chance to return to Brazil may appeal to Lyanco, particularly as we are talking about two big clubs here. But, Southampton may be more interested in a permanent transfer rather than an initial loan, which may not benefit them too much.

Clearly, talks are ongoing, and it will be interesting to see what happens with Lyanco, and with many others at Southampton, as their squad will look very different for the new season in August.