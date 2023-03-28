American businessman Kevin M. Nagle is in line to be the new owner of Huddersfield Town after agreeing a deal with Dean Hoyle.

It’s no secret that the Terriers have been up for sale, and it was announced last week that an American consortium were in line to buy the Championship strugglers. However, the lack of details behind who was involved had left fans concerned.

But, in an update shared on Tuesday evening, Huddersfield confirmed on their official site that Nagle is going to be the man in charge moving forward, whilst he also had a message to the support.

“I am beyond pleased to announce I have entered into agreement with Dean Hoyle to purchase a full stake in Huddersfield Town. As the approval process is now under way, there will be no further comment until finalisation, as we wish to 100% respect that process. I would however like to thank Dean for all his help and support along the way, and I cannot wait to meet and speak to the wonderful Town fans.”

Nagle does have a background in sport, as he is the CEO and owner of Sacramento Republic, who play in the second level of football in the United States.

It remains to be seen what sort of backing Nagle will give the Terriers, but he won’t be able to help in the short-term, as Neil Warnock’s side face a battle to remain in the Championship. They are currently three points from safety, having played a game more than their closest rivals, and they face in-form Middlesbrough at home this weekend.

The update confirms that the takeover will be complete ‘subject to legislative and governance procedures’.

The verdict

Firstly, it’s good for the fans to get a name behind this deal, and it’s good to see that they have had a positive message from Nagle.

As they state, there are still hurdles to overcome before this is signed off, but it’s sensible of the club to give a new update when things are clearly at a very advanced stage, and they’ve all been agreed.

After a bleak period this could offer some hope for a brighter future for Huddersfield, but the only concern over the next few months will be staying in the Championship. It’s going to be a long shot, but Warnock’s men showed with a victory at Millwall last time out that they have belief.

Thoughts? Let us know in the comments below.