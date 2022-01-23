Fresh details emerge as Nottingham Forest push to sign Millwall player

Nottingham Forest are struggling to reach an agreement with Millwall as they look to sign Jed Wallace in the January transfer window.

Update: Millwall not playing ball. They are not keen on selling to a Championship rival so things aren't progressing — Will Unwin (@Will_Unwin) January 23, 2022

It’s no secret that the winger is a target for Steve Cooper, and talks have taken place between the clubs over a transfer, with Wallace out of contract in the summer.

The 28-year-old is not expected to sign a new deal at The Den, so the Lions know they will lose their key man on a free transfer if a fee isn’t agreed this month.

However, it appears that’s something they are prepared to do, as reporter Will Unwin provided an update on the situation.

“Millwall not playing ball. They are not keen on selling to a Championship rival so things aren’t progressing.”

It remains to be seen whether a breakthrough can be reached in the next eight days, but Forest may have to turn to other targets, and Blackpool’s Josh Bowler is another who is on the Reds’ radar.

Cooper’s men beat local rivals Derby County to move to eighth in the Championship.

The verdict

This is a shame for Forest fans because anyone who has seen Wallace play over the years will recognise that he is a top player at this level.

So, if they could get him in it would be a coup and he would certainly enhance their chances of winning promotion.

But, you have to respect Millwall’s position because they are woefully short on attacking options right now and can’t afford to lose Wallace. Whether that stance changes as the deadline approaches remains to be seen, as they know it’s their last chance to get a fee.

