Fresh details emerge as Nottingham Forest hit with double player setback

Nottingham Forest will be without Steve Cook and Max Lowe for most of the run-in after they were both ruled out for six weeks.

The duo picked up injuries in the convincing 4-0 win over Reading last time out, with boss Steve Cooper revealing that it was going to be a few days until they knew the extent of the setbacks.

And, that has arrived now, with the boss confirming to The Athletic that a groin problem will keep Lowe out for six weeks, with centre-back Cook set for a similar absence due to an ankle issue.

“Both are out for six weeks. The game came at a cost. It is a blow for us, it is a blow for them but unfortunately these things happen. We aren’t the only team with injuries. We would prefer to have them fit. But if we dwell on it for too long, it can become an even bigger negative.”

The Reds are back in action against QPR on Wednesday as they look to continue their strong form and push into the play-off places.

The verdict

This is a blow for Forest as we both know how important these two are to the team, with Jack Colback now likely to fill in at left wing-back, and whilst Forest have enough cover at centre-back, Cook has been outstanding since joining.

In truth though, many would’ve feared the worst for the ex-Bournemouth man as he looked in agony as he left the pitch, so six weeks may be a relief in a way.

Ultimately though, as Cooper mentions, these things happen in football and it’s now down to the rest of the squad to step up over this crucial period.

