Tottenham are firmly in the race to sign James Maddison this summer as Newcastle struggle to agree a fee with Leicester for the player.

Leicester demanding £60m for James Maddison

It has been claimed that the Foxes want around £60m for Maddison, with the attacking midfielder having impressed for the team even though they were relegated, as he weighed in with ten goals and nine assists in 30 appearances.

However, with Maddison’s deal expiring in 12 months time, it was always going to be hard for Leicester to keep hold of the England international, and relegation means his departure seems inevitable.

Both Spurs and Newcastle are keen on Maddison, and it has been said that the Magpies are emerging as frontrunners for the 26-year-old.

Yet, that stance is described as ‘premature’ by the Telegraph, as they stated that the financial aspects of the deal are becoming problematic.

It’s believed that Newcastle are wary of FFP, whilst they won’t pay the £60m Leicester want, so even though negotiations are ongoing, there’s no sign of an immediate breakthrough. As a result, Spurs are still in the picture, as they look to strengthen Ange Postecoglou’s squad ahead of his first season in English football.

Will James Maddison leave Leicester?

You can understand why Newcastle are reluctant to pay such a fee for Maddison, as he is approaching the final year of his deal, so his value has reduced, and of course relegation doesn’t help either. This will be a negotiation tactic from Leicester to show they won’t be bullied, and it’s the right approach, but it does suggest this is something that will drag on.

Ultimately though, you’d expect an agreement to be reached. Leicester need a big sale to balance the books after dropping a division, Maddison wants to be playing in the top-flight, and his contract situation means a sale is necessary, so everything is in place for a transfer to happen.

This update will give Spurs hope, and it also means it’s still open for Leicester to get a bidding war going, which would obviously be to their benefit. So, it will be interesting to see how this plays out, but it’s highly likely that Maddison has played his last game in a Leicester shirt - now it’s down to a club stumping up the cash required to get it done.