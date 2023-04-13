West Ham are the most serious option for Middlesbrough boss Michael Carrick, should he decide to leave the Championship side in the summer.

Will Michael Carrick leave Middlesbrough?

Right now, the only concern for Carrick will be guiding Middlesbrough back to the Premier League. He has transformed the club since his appointment, with the team having gone from struggling in the bottom half to competing for a top two finish.

Whilst recent results appear to have ended the automatic promotion dream, Boro are highly likely to finish in the play-off places, and Carrick will believe his side are good enough to come through the high pressure games that await next month.

However, what happens beyond this season for the rookie boss is unclear. The way Carrick has improved Boro, and created an attack-minded side, has understandably attracted attention, and he has been linked with a host of clubs in the Premier League, with many on the lookout for a new boss ahead of next season.

And, in a fresh update on what could happen, TEAMtalk have revealed that Leicester and Crystal Palace, who both have short-term managers in place for the rest of the campaign in Dean Smith and Roy Hodgson, are considering a move for Carrick.

Yet, the report adds that it’s the Hammers who are pushing to bring the 41-year-old in, with doubts surrounding the future of David Moyes beyond this season.

West Ham will appeal to Carrick

The development states that whilst Carrick is very happy at Boro, who gave him his big opportunity as a head coach, there is a ‘fear’ within the club that he could move on this summer. Of course, any worries would reduce if they won promotion, as the former Manchester United man would be testing himself at the highest level.

However, if Boro remain in the Championship, the appeal of West Ham is obvious, and Carrick has a connection to the Hammers from his playing days, having come through the ranks there, and he would go on to make over 150 appearances in claret and blue.

Ultimately though, this is one that isn’t going to be addressed until the summer, so this is something that can wait. For all connected to Middlesbrough, it’s about winning promotion, and Carrick will be a hero on Teesside if he can guide them back to the top-flight.