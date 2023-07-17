Coventry City want £15m for Burnley transfer target Gustavo Hamer, although the Premier League side could use players as part of the deal.

Burnley looking to sign Gustavo Hamer

After losing the play-off final to Luton Town at Wembley, all connected to the Sky Blues knew they were vulnerable to losing their two star men - Hamer and Viktor Gyokeres.

Not only had the pair proven themselves as top quality players in the Championship, but they were both entering the final year of their deals with Coventry, so a move seemed likely.

After a lengthy process, Gyokeres completed a switch to Sporting CP which banked the Midlands outfit £20m, and Hamer is likely to follow him out of the door at some point.

Burnley are a club who have been credited with an interest in the former Feyenoord man previously, and Daily Mail journalist Tom Collomosse has provided an update on their pursuit, as he outlined Coventry’s demands for the 26-year-old.

“Gustavo Hamer: Burnley want the midfielder, who is valued at about £15m by Coventry. Structure of the deal is up for discussion. One year left on Hamer’s deal. Could be cash plus at least one player.”

Is £15m a fair valuation for Gustavo Hamer?

Obviously the contract situation is going to impact Hamer’s value, but he should still command a hefty fee this summer.

This is a player who scored 11 goals and registered ten assists in the Championship last season, so he is a quality player and undoubtedly one of the best midfielders in the league. Therefore, the £15m price tag seems perfectly fair when you consider all factors.

Coventry wouldn’t want to lose the player, and they don’t need the money after Gyokeres’ exit, but it would be stupid to let him leave on a free in 12 months time, so you would expect an agreement to be reached at some point.

Which players could join Coventry as part of the deal?

The prospect of players being part of the negotiations to go to Coventry is an interesting one, and the most obvious candidate for that is Luke McNally.

It has been claimed Burnley would rather loan the central defender this summer, but he could be used as a makeweight here. McNally excelled at Coventry after joining in January, and with Callum Doyle and Michael Rose having moved on, it’s an area of the pitch that needs to be addressed by Mark Robins.

This is pure speculation, but Scott Twine may be another player under consideration after he failed to make the impact he would’ve wanted at Turf Moor last season, although that may just be a loan considering the potential he has.

Coventry summer transfer plans

Robins would have known that keeping Hamer and Gyokeres was unlikely after the play-off defeat, so this hectic summer won’t have come as a surprise.

Ideally, a Hamer move would be sorted quickly, enabling Coventry to have more time to find a replacement, and to use the funds brought in to strengthen other areas of the squad.

It’s going to be a summer of change, but all fans will have full faith in Robins getting things right as they look forward to the opener at Leicester on August 6.