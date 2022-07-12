Fresh details emerge as 20-cap international turns down major leagues for Burnley move

Burnley‘s new recruit Josh Cullen turns down clubs from both Germany and Spain’s top flight to link-up once again with Vincent Kompany, according to The Athletic.

The 26-year-old has been confirmed as the Clarets’ newest recruit, providing supporters with some positive news after they were disappointed with the sale of Nathan Collins to Wolverhampton Wanderers for £20.5 million.

Cullen has been one of the names that has been linked with a move to Turf Moor ever since Kompany was appointed as Sean Dyche’s successor last month, with the Belgian being the man who took the central midfielder to Anderlecht in October 2020.

Quiz: The big Burnley summer quiz – Can you score 30/30 without using Google?

1 of 30 Where did Burnley finish in the league last season? 17th 18th 19th 20th

After 77 appearances in all competitions for Anderlecht, the 20-cap Republic of Ireland international has arrived in East Lancashire to bolster Burnley’s engine room, and will join another Jupiler Pro League signing in Samuel Bastien from Standard Liege as an option.

It appears that Burnley have fended off strong competition for Cullen’s services as well, as The Athletic report that to secure the £3 million deal, they had to beat La Liga and Bundesliga outfits in the transfer battle.

That potentially means that Cullen turned down better offers in order to join a Championship side, such is the strength of his relationship with Kompany.

The Verdict

It’s a statement of intent for Burnley to secure this deal considering the interest levels in Cullen from across Europe.

However, many believed that Vincent Kompany would have some level of pulling power when it came to acquiring players, and this is proof of it.

It also shows the commitment owner Alan Pace is showing to re-invest transfer fees made on players into the squad, with Cullen another signing for a seven-figure fee like Luke McNally and Scott Twine were.

Cullen won’t exactly excite fans like players such as Maxwel Cornet have, but he’s very energetic and will offer something different in Burnley’s midfield this coming season.