Fresh details emerge ahead of potential Derby County takeover

The administrators at Derby County are reviewing the bids that were made for the club as they prepare to announce the preferred bidder.

#dcfc admins reviewing bids made before yesterday’s 5pm deadline, now seeking clarification on some issues before deciding preferred bidder. Not clear how many bids were lodged, but I’m told a few late enquiries were made by parties other than the 3 groups we knew about. 1/2 — Rob Dorsett (@RobDorsettSky) February 24, 2022

It’s no secret that those keen on purchasing the Rams had a deadline to outline their intentions, with that having now passed. As a result, the next step is to identify a leading bidder with the hope of finalising a deal.

And, Sky Sports reporter Rob Dorsett has revealed that whilst there are still some issues to sort, progress should be made in the next 24 hours.

Interestingly, he also confirmed that parties other than the Andy Appleby consortium, Carlisle Group and Mike Ashley, who were known to be keen, did make bids.

“Derby admins reviewing bids made before yesterday’s 5pm deadline, now seeking clarification on some issues before deciding preferred bidder. Not clear how many bids were lodged, but I’m told a few late enquiries were made by parties other than the three groups we knew about.

“Total confidentiality from administrators, so not known if Andy Appleby consortium or Carlisle Group made formal offers. May be tmrw or later before preferred bidder confirmed.”

The verdict

This is good news for Derby fans in the sense that the bids have been made and they will finally hope that a preferred bidder will be confirmed quickly.

Clearly, there is plenty of interest and that’s important, but the supporters are not going to get carried away considering everything that has happened with the club in the past.

So, it’s now a case of waiting and seeing what happens, with some significant developments hopefully not far away at all.

