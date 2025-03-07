Leeds United are not pursuing former Arminia Bielefeld sporting director Samir Arabi as they prepare for a boardroom restructure this summer.

With Angus Kinnear set to join Everton ahead of the season, there will be changes at senior level at Elland Road, as Peter McCormick is poised to arrive as a non-executive director.

Elsewhere, it has been claimed by Sky Germany that Arabi could link up with the Whites, with the German out-of-work since leaving Arminia Bielefeld in 2023.

Yet, Leeds Live have emphatically shut down the prospect of Arabi joining Leeds, as they state club sources described the talk as ‘wild’.

Leeds United need a solid structure to deliver long-term success

It’s going to be difficult to replace Kinnear, as he has been an important figure under 49ers Enterprises, as well as prior to their takeover with Andrea Radrizzani.

So, he is a respected figure at the club, and all eyes will be on the owners to ensure they have a proper succession plan in place.

They have to make decisions with the long-term in mind, and it’s an exciting time to be connected to Leeds, as they want to establish the club in the Premier League, and there are also plans in place to improve the stadium, as they continue to grow commercially as well.

Leeds United must get recruitment right this summer

It will be interesting to see if that restructuring includes a sporting director, as the importance of transfers can’t be understated going into next season, when Leeds will obviously hope to be a Premier League side.

Clearly, that’s where Arabi excels, and his knowledge of the German market would’ve been beneficial in a sense.

Yet, from the outside, it would appear to have been a big step-up for him, even though Arminia Bielefeld spent most of their time under his guidance in the lower leagues of German football.

Ultimately, Farke, the scouts and all involved with recruitment must get things right in the summer, as it will be pivotal for Leeds if they are to survive in the Premier League.

Championship Table (as of 7/3/25) Team P GD Pts 1 Leeds United 35 50 76 2 Sheffield United 35 23 73 3 Burnley 35 35 71 4 Sunderland 35 20 65

Of course, that’s a discussion for another day for the boss, as he will only be focused on finishing the job with Leeds this season as they seek to secure a top two finish.

The Yorkshire side are currently five points clear of third-placed Burnley, ahead of a tough trip to Fratton Park to take on Portsmouth on Sunday.