Callum Paterson is set to remain at Sheffield Wednesday until 2025, according to a report from The Star.

It is understood that Paterson signed a two-year deal with the Owls yesterday.

Wednesday opted against officially revealing the length of the Scotland international's contract upon announcing the news that he has agreed to fresh terms.

Paterson's previous deal with the Owls was set to expire at the end of June.

The 28-year-old was the subject of a considerable amount of transfer interest from his former side Hearts in the January transfer window.

As per The Star, Wednesday decided to reject a six-figure bid from the Scottish outfit for the forward.

What did Callum Paterson say about his new deal at Sheffield Wednesday?

After the club revealed that Paterson was set to stay at Hillsborough, the forward admitted that he was happy to earn the chance to continue to represent the club.

Speaking to the Owls' website, Paterson said: "I'm really happy to be staying with Wednesday!

"I've really enjoyed my time with the club so far, last season in particular was really special, and I wanted that journey to continue.

"It was an easy decision."

How did Paterson fare for the Owls last season?

Paterson helped Wednesday secure a return to the Championship by making 28 appearances in the third tier last season.

The forward scored six goals at this level, and also chipped in with four assists for his team-mates.

In the second-leg of Wednesday's play-off semi-final with Peterborough United, Paterson provided two direct goal contributions as his side eventually prevailed via a penalty shoot-out.

Owls boss Darren Moore handed Paterson a start in the club's victory over Barnsley last month at Wembley Stadium.

As a result of this triumph, Wednesday are now preparing for life in the second tier.

Was handing Paterson a two-year deal a wise move by Wednesday?

When you consider that Paterson knows what it takes to compete in the Championship, tying him down to a two-year deal was a wise call by the Owls as he could now go on to help them achieve a relative amount of success at this level.

During his career to date, Paterson has provided a respectable total of 32 direct goal contributions in 112 second tier appearances, and thus will be confident in his ability to hit the ground running.

A versatile player, Paterson is capable of featuring in a number of different positions, which could prove to be an asset for the Owls next season if they suffer injury setbacks or pick up suspensions.