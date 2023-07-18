Leeds United are closing in on the signing of Chelsea's Ethan Ampadu.

Nizaar Kinsella was the first to report the interest via the Evening Standard. He claimed Leeds are the only club to show concrete interest in the 22-year-old, who was being valued at around £12 million, per their report.

The Whites' interest was later confirmed by Graham Smyth of the Yorkshire Evening Post, he said: "Leeds United in advanced talks with Chelsea for Ethan Ampadu, as reported by Nizaar Kinsella. Permanent deal. Likely to be first senior signing of the summer."

Ampadu has been with the Blues set up since he was 16, joining the club from Exeter City in the summer of 2017.

He has gone on to play just 12 senior games for the club in that time, failing to ever break into the first-team squad on a consistent basis at Stamford Bridge.

Loan moves then followed to Bundesliga outfit RB Leipzig, Sheffield United during their recent Premier League stint with Chris Wilder, and then latterly with Serie A sides Venezia and Spezia. He has earnt plenty of opportunities at senior level away from Chelsea.

The 22-year-old has notched up just shy of 200 career games already, and has nearly 50 appearances for the Welsh national team already.

Ampadu is a versatile player, capable of operating in both defensive and midfield roles. He has played most of his career for club and country as a defensive-midfielder or centre-back, be that in a back three or back four.

The Welshman also has just one-year remaining on his current Chelsea contract, which is what could prompt them to cash-in this summer in order to not lose him as a free agent in 2024.

What is the latest in Leeds United's pursuit of Ethan Ampadu?

As rumours continue to gather pace about Ampadu's future, we rounded up all the latest transfer news regarding the Welsh international, here.

How much are Leeds paying for Ampadu?

The Whites have agreed a £7 million fee with Chelsea to make Ampadu their first senior summer signing.

That's according to Phil Hay of The Athletic, who claims he will sign pending a medical.

There are also add-ons included in the deal, which could see the overall fee rise to around £10 million.

Fabrizio Romano has also added that there will be a sell-on clause included in the deal from Chelsea.

However, the good news for Leeds is that there will not be a buy-back clause to take him back to Stamford Bridge in the future.

Romano said: "On the Ethan Ampadu-Leeds deal. Understand Chelsea will include sell on clause into the agreement. NO buy back clause; only sell-on."

Have Leeds booked Ampadu's medical?

Romano has also revealed further information, with Ampadu set to undertake his medical today, he said: "Ethan Ampadu's medical tests as new Leeds United player have been booked."

He explained that formalities with the player and between the clubs have all been agreed, Romano added: "Personal terms also agreed; Chelsea will have sell on clause."

The Italian journalist also expects the 22-year-old utility player to "sign today" at Elland Road.