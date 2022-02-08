Fresh Derby takeover update detailed by Rams supporters group

There remain two bidders interested in Derby County and both want to wait for the current impasse concerning Middlesbrough and Wycombe’s claims against the club to be resolved, according to Rams supporter group Black & White Together (BAWT).

BAWT have been in communication with the club’s administrators Quantuma since their arrival back in September in an attempt to keep fans as informed as possible with the ongoing situation.

As per their most recent update, there remain two interested parties that have submitted bids and both want to wait for the current impasse concerning the legal claims against the club launched by Boro and Wycombe to be resolved.

It is understood that if and when a solution is found, Quantuma believe a preferred bidder can be finalised and the move to exit proposal can be made quickly.

However, it is said that the administrators have no prejudice over who the preferred bidder will be, as long as they’re able to pass the EFL’s owners and directors tests.

Reports have indicated that a group headed by former Derby owner Andy Appleby and the American Binnie brothers are both interested while Mike Ashley’s head of PR confirmed yesterday that he remained keen on a potential takeover.

The Verdict

It’s great to get this insight from a group that are in regular communication with the club’s administrators.

This is certainly positive news for Rams fans as it seems there are still parties interested in completing a takeover deal and that they’re willing to be patient to get it done.

Frustratingly for supporters, it remains unclear how quickly the current impasse concerning the claims from other clubs can be resolved.

The Pride Park faithful deserve a huge amount of credit for the way in which they’ve continued to back their team throughout the hellish last 18 months or so but they’re going to have to be more patient.