Fresh Derby County update throws player’s future up in the air

Derby County have moved to provide an update on the future of their soon-to-be out-of-contract players via their official club website.

A number of first-team players face uncertain futures at Pride Park with their deals set to expire at the end of the month, including the likes of Chris Martin and Tom Huddlestone.

Huddlestone’s time at Pride Park looks likely to come to an end, with the club announcing that neither a temporary nor a permanent agreement has been reached between the player and the club so far.

The midfielder has the option to extend his contract until the end of the season, but the club remain in talks with his representatives having failed to make a breakthrough thus far.

Chris Martin, meanwhile, has penned a temporary agreement to extend his contract until the end of the season, though is yet to reach a permanent agreement for the long-term.

Derby have also announced a departure, with Ikechi Anya leaving Pride Park upon the expiry of his contract.

The 32-year-old hasn’t featured for Derby since their Championship play-off semi-final clash against Fulham in 2018, having failed to make a single appearance under both Frank Lampard and Cocu.

Curtis Davies will remain at Pride Park for another year having triggered a one-year contract extension, whilst Craig Forsyth has extended his contract until the summer of 2022.

The Verdict

Firstly, it’s no surprise to see Anya leave Derby. He hasn’t featured in over two years and has encountered various problems with injuries, so he was picking up a wage for nothing really.

It looks likely that Huddlestone will leave, as it doesn’t look like he will extend his contract until the end of the season, let alone for another year or two.

I think it would be really bold to let Martin leave for nothing too, given that he has contributed to so many goals this term.