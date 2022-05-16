Fresh Derby County update provided as takeover sage continues

Derby County are still waiting to be taken over by Chris Kirchner as talks continue over purchasing Pride Park from former owner Mel Morris.

Derby. Team Derby have spoken to admins. No result today. Stadium deal still to be done. Seems to be some cash coming in (poss Jozwiak deal) to cover wages. Think that’s about it. — Alan Nixon (@reluctantnicko) May 16, 2022

The American businessman has been granted a period of exclusivity to seal the deal for the Rams after being named as the preferred bidder last month.

However, the ground has proven to be the major stumbling block in terms of reaching an agreement, with Morris still owning it.

As a result, talks have been ongoing but reporter Alan Nixon confirmed that there has been no breakthrough, although he did share a positive update in the short-term as funds are arriving to ensure the wages are paid on time whilst this drags on.

“Derby. Team Derby have spoken to admins. No result today. Stadium deal still to be done. Seems to be some cash coming in (poss Jozwiak deal) to cover wages. Think that’s about it.”

It remains to be seen whether Mike Ashley will be allowed to return with a bid after reports suggested his interest hasn’t gone away.

Do you know the middle name of these 15 Rams stars?

1 of 15 Nathan Byrne William Louis Darren John

The verdict

This is more frustrating news for Derby fans as they are desperate for this takeover to go through and it’s suffering another delay.

Clearly, the stadium is the major obstacle that they must overcome and something needs to give very quickly to ensure an agreement can be reached with Kirchner.

Thankfully, this update suggests the wages will be paid this month, but we all know this can’t keep going on, so the supporters will be desperate for progress to be made quickly as they look to put this nightmare period behind them.

Thoughts? Let us know in the comments below.