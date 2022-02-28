Fresh Derby County update emerges as EFL issue clear stance

Derby County’s administrators have provided proof of funding that ensures the club’s financial security will last until the end of March, according to the BBC’s Simon Stone.

However the EFL have released their own update, stating that Quantuma have not shown evidence that they can fund the club until the end of the 2021-22 season if a takeover cannot be agreed before then.

The EFL agreed a four-week extension with the current powers that be at Pride Park on January 27 so that they could provide the proof that there would be enough money in the bank to make sure the club survives the rest of the campaign.

However the deadline has now been and gone with no update on that situation from Quantuma, with the EFL requesting an ‘urgent update’ regarding not only the proof of funding, but also the naming of a preferred bidder for a takeover.

Quantuma set their own deadline of February 28 to decide which consortium would be given the exclusivity to negotiate a buyout, but as of yet that hasn’t been met, with the likes of Mike Ashley and ex-chairman Andrew Appleby said to be waiting in the wings.

The Verdict

There seems to be delay after delay with this saga when the major roadblocks seem to have been taken out of the equation.

When Mel Morris re-emerged to deal with Middlesbrough’s legal claim against the club, it should have made the process a lot more simple.

However things seem to be complicated again and with the EFL stating that they’ve had no contact from the administrators, Derby fans will no doubt be worried.

The fact that there is apparently funding for the next month is a good thing but the EFL want more than that and if they don’t get that confirmation very soon then there could be panic signs flashing.