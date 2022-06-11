Fresh Derby County development shared as potential twist emerges in takeover saga

Chris Kirchner is still trying to buy Derby County but there is fresh interest with ‘two unnamed parties’ ready to rival the American businessman and others who have been interested in the club.

The Rams’ off-field issues are well-known and whilst it had been hoped Kirchner was going to finalise his purchase of the east Midlands outfit this month, it didn’t happen as he missed the Friday deadline that was set by the administrators.

That has plunged Derby’s future into doubt but the positive thing for the fans is that there is still plenty of interest in the club.

And, Sky Sports reporter Rob Dorsett has given an update on that, as he shared the latest on all of those in the frame.

“Kirchner still adamant he wants to buy, money in European clearing bank, and he’s staying in UK to complete deal. Steve Morgan no longer interested, Andy Appleby trying to refinance a renewed bid, and Ashley feels he’s being frozen out, but has the cash to buy.

“I’m told 2 other unnamed parties also want to buy club. Price for #dcfc now risen to over £30m because of interest payments, plus £22m for stadium. £50m+ would buy most Championship clubs, but Derby in Lg 1 still v attractive because of fan base and commercial potential.”

The verdict

Obviously, the more interest in buying Derby County the better, as the club desperately need a sale so you don’t want to be relying on one person when things can easily go wrong, as Derby have seen.

So, the fact there are multiple interested parties is a positive but the Rams fans won’t be getting carried away considering how long this process has been.

Ultimately, the administrators need to sort something quickly and ensure whoever they do identify as the preferred bidder can get it sorted quickly after all this hassle with Kirchner.

Thoughts? Let us know in the comments below.