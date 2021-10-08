Fresh Derby County administration updates emerge as talks begin

There is yet another update surrounding the future of Derby County with the news that the Rams are entering discussions to try and clear some of the tax bills to try and save the club, according to the Daily Mail.

The Championship side have been plunged into administration and have now fallen to the bottom of the second tier table having been handed a 12-point deduction as well.

Wayne Rooney’s side were picking up some solid results and have already managed to break back into a positive points total but it will still take time to potentially escape the relegation places and a drop down to League One.

There is hope amongst the club’s fans and the administrators that a deal can be done to hand the club to new owners or at least sort some of the debts out for now. The latest report from the Daily Mail is now claiming that the Rams have entered talks with HMRC regarding some of the money they owe in taxes.

Of their bills that need to be paid, they owe around £28m in taxes. The club are hoping that some of that fee can be cut down though in a bid to try and help save the club and allow them to move the side on to a new owner.

The total fees that need to be paid are believed to be around £60m in total and it goes to show the great scale of how much they owe – and also why they would massively benefit from being allowed to pay less if an agreement can be reached in regards to their taxes.

The Verdict

There is always something happening at Derby at the moment, or at least it certainly seems that way.

The Rams debts are large and will be hard to pay off. It’s hard to imagine them not needing to offload some players if big money is offered in January but even that won’t cover it all.

The club then need to hope that this deal can be reached in terms of cutting some of the tax debt – as any help they can get at the moment would be massively beneficial.

It would be a good step in the right direction for the club but there is still a lot of work to be done.