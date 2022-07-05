Fresh Curtis Davies update detailed as Derby County pursue agreement

Derby County are increasingly confident in agreeing a new contract with Curtis Davies but the ongoing delay over a deal is due to the player wanting clarification on his future beyond 2022/23 on and off the field, according to journalist Ryan Conway.

With David Clowes’ takeover deal now done, the East Midlands club have ramped up their preparations for life in League One.

Tom Barkhuizen, Nathaniel Mendez-Laing, and Joe Wildsmith have all signed on free transfers while Liam Thompson and Eiran Cashin have penned new deals with the club.

Supporters will likely be desperate for Davies, Derby’s reigning Player of the Season, to be the next to agree new terms and Conway provided an update on the situation concerning the centre-back yesterday.

It is said that the Rams are increasingly confident of tying him down to a new contract with the two parties not that far apart on a new deal.

The ongoing delay is understood to be due to the defender wanting clarification on his future beyond 2022/23 – both on and off the field.

Davies was linked with a move back to the Championship earlier in the summer with Bristol City and Hull City among the clubs reportedly interested.

The Verdict

This is ultimately good news from a Derby perspective because Davies was phenomenal last season and bringing him back for 2022/23 should be high on Liam Rosenior’s list of priorities.

It seems he wants some guarantees over his future before he pens a new contract at Pride Park, however.

Whether that is an opportunity to step into coaching in the future or just a two-year deal remains to be seen but the 37-year-old deserves that clarification after what he’s given to the club.

In what is could be Rosenior’s first season in management, were he to be made the permanent manager, having someone with the experience and leadership qualities of Davies in the dressing room would be a major boost.