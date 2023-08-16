Highlights Wilfried Gnonto's refusal to play for Leeds United in order to force a transfer is seen as scandalous and unprofessional by David Prutton.

Prutton believes that while looking for a move to a Premier League side is understandable, there are better ways to handle speculation about one's future.

Gnonto's actions have damaged his reputation at Elland Road and maybe even beyond.

David Prutton has given his verdict on Wilfried Gnonto’s situation at Leeds United.

Gnonto has refused to play for Leeds as he looks to force a transfer away from Elland Road before the window closes.

Everton and Tottenham have most closely linked with a move for the Italian so far this summer.

It has been reported that a £25 million price tag has been set by the Championship club for the 19-year-old.

Gnonto emerged as a bright, young talent in the Leeds squad last season, contributing two goals and four assists to their Premier League campaign.

But relegation to the Championship has led to intense speculation over his future, having initially featured in Daniel Farke’s first game in charge earlier this month.

What has David Prutton said about Wilfried Gnonto’s Leeds United future?

Prutton has criticised the professionalism of the forward, highlighting his decision to not play in the team’s 1-0 loss to Birmingham City last weekend.

While he understands looking for a move away to a Premier League side, he believes that there are better ways to go about handling the speculation over his future.

“It's scandalous that Gnonto refused to play,” wrote Prutton, via the Yorkshire Evening Post.

“I understand how selfish footballers have to be and need to be successful.

“But you can't do that.

“I've heard good things about him as a person and a teammate, but this blows that out of the water.

“As much as we understand what football is nowadays, the essence of it is still about being a team, a band of brothers or sisters looking after each other.

“That might all sound a bit twee but if you are looking over and can't rely on the geezer next to you then what's the point in having him in the team or the squad?

“He's very firmly burnt his bridges I think.

“There was a lot of head scratching about him at the end of last season when he wasn't playing, a clamour to get him in the team and to see what he can do.

“There was a genuine excitement when he was on the ball.

“But when we were enthusing about him, I think he was benefiting from the comparison of being a poor team.

“The jury is out on whether he is a Premier League footballer, very much so.

“He might have looked pretty energetic and lively at times, but he's no wonder kid.”

Leeds have until 1 September to determine his future before the transfer window closes.

How has Wilfried Gnonto handled the situation surrounding his future?

Refusing to play is a pretty drastic step to take for Gnonto, and it shows how serious he is about pursuing a move away from Leeds.

It is a last resort tactic, potentially trying to get the Whites to lower their demands

A move to Everton would be a step back up to the Premier League, which is going to be alluring for any player in the Championship.

However, it is unprofessional to make yourself unavailable for selection, so Gnonto has opened himself up to this level of criticism from the likes of Prutton.