Fresh Coventry City update emerges on their transfer pursuit of top-flight striker

Championship side Coventry City have had Crystal Palace forward Luke Plange on their radar but are not pursuing a loan move for the teenager at this point, as per an update from Coventry Live.

The 19-year-old returned to his parent club at Selhurst Park last month following the expiration of his loan spell at Derby County, proving to be a valuable asset for Wayne Rooney’s side despite only managing to register four league goals during the 2021/22 campaign.

Stepping up to the plate admirably in place of Colin Kazim-Richards, the ex-Arsenal man provided the Manchester United legend with a much-needed option up top in the absence of others, with their transfer embargo severely restricting the business they were able to complete last term.

Quiz: Are these 18 Coventry City transfer facts true or false?

1 of 18 Craig Bellamy is Coventry's record signing? True False

Unfortunately for the Rams, their success with the youngster proved to be costly for them with Palace noticing his progress and taking him away from the then-cash-strapped side for £1m in January.

He may not be one of the first names on the teamsheet for Patrick Vieira just yet though considering his inexperience – and The Sun reported last month that the Sky Blues were keeping a close eye on his situation as they potentially look to strengthen their forward area.

As per Coventry Live though, they are not set to make a move for him ahead of the winter window despite the possibility of negotiating a cheap loan deal with the Eagles.

The Verdict:

This is a shame – because Plange may have been a decent addition for the Sky Blues as a fourth option in attack along with Viktor Gyokeres, Matt Godden and Martyn Waghorn, with his arrival potentially enabling Fabio Tavares to go out on loan.

From both the club’s and Taveres’ point of view, a loan move is probably ideal at this stage with the 21-year-old unlikely to be one of the first names on the teamsheet at the Coventry Building Society Arena next term.

This season out on loan could then allow the Sky Blues to judge whether he should be a first-teamer in the Midlands for the long term or not, with Plange able to step in and provide needed depth in his place.

Having these options up top will enable Robins to stick with two forwards up top unless there’s a major injury crisis, so bringing the 19-year-old in may be more valuable than many would think despite not establishing himself as a regular second-tier scorer just yet.

However, Palace may put financial penalties in a potential loan agreement if he doesn’t get enough game time, so that’s one reason why Mark Robins’ side are potentially wise to hold back at this stage.