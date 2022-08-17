Fresh Coventry City development shared ahead of Huddersfield Town clash

Coventry City’s home game against Huddersfield Town has been postponed, although the pitch will be improved to ensure remaining fixtures can go ahead.

The Sky Blues have already had two games called off due to issues with the surface, which is also used by Wasps and was a stadium that held rugby fixtures in the Commonwealth Games.

And, in a fresh update provided this evening, the club announced that Saturday’s clash against Huddersfield will not go ahead, but there was some good news as improvements are taking place right away.

“A six-figure investment is being made into pitch improvements that will make the pitch safe and playable. Saturday’s game against Huddersfield Town will be postponed to allow for this work to take place successfully.

“The Sky Blues’ first game back at the Arena will be on Wednesday 31st August against Preston North End. There will be new synthetic fibres stitched into the ground throughout the pitch. These new fibres will give increased stability to the existing structure and then allow for better growth now and in the future.”

The verdict

Firstly, this is a real shame for the fans and players of both clubs that this game can’t go ahead, and it’s going to leave Coventry playing catch-up down the line.

In the bigger picture, it’s a huge relief that the pitch is finally getting the investment it needs and it should mean this problem doesn’t come up again in the future.

Of course, it shouldn’t have reached this point at all, but Mark Robins will now be focused on the Hull game in ten days time.

