Fresh contract news on Sheffield United player emerges

Sheffield United manager Paul Heckingbottom has confirmed that Jack Robinson’s contract has been extended by another year after an option was triggered in his previous deal.

The defender was due to be out of contract come the end of the 2021-22 Championship season, but his 26 league appearances have seemingly been enough to keep him on at Bramall Lane until at least the summer of 2023.

A former Liverpool player, Robinson arrived at United in January 2020 from Nottingham Forest for an undisclosed fee, but he rarely featured in the Premier League for the Blades, amassing just 17 appearances in the top flight of English football in one-and-a-half seasons.

Robinson spent a large amount of Slavisa Jokanovic’s reign as manager earlier this season on the bench, but since Heckingbottom’s appointment in November, the 28-year-old has been a regular feature in the starting line-up.

With three goals to his name as well this season, Robinson has been a presence in both boxes for United this season and Heckingbottom was more-than happy to confirm the news that he would be sticking around for at least another campaign whilst talking about progress on other contract renewals.

“Progress has been made,” Heckingbottom said, per the Sheffield Star. We have seen some players. “Some players will be renewing because they’ve hit a mark, so we know they are going to be here.

“Robbo has hit his mark to be here next season, but there’s more than that. There needs to be more going forward. Because otherwise, in 12 months, there are going to be big holes.” The Verdict Robinson has somewhat divided opinion amongst United fans this season, but there has been no denying his impact in the last few weeks. His bullet header against Queens Park Rangers showed what he’s all about and Heckingbottom clearly trusts him as part of his back three. Robinson is keeping Liverpool loanee Ben Davies out of the starting 11 at present and that shows how well he’s been playing recently. Of course though if United go up through the play-offs then Robinson will probably be relegated to a bench role next season, but he would still be good to have around for both squad depth and versatility.