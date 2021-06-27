Fresh competition emerges with Aston Villa among clubs to join hunt for in-demand West Brom target

West Bromwich Albion are facing significant competition in their pursuit of Jack Hendry, according to reports from Teamtalk.

The Baggies are looking to strengthen their squad after suffering relegation from the Premier League as they look to secure an immediate return back to the top flight.

Reports from the Daily Mail have claimed this week that Valerien Ismael is hoping to strike a deal for the player who could be making his second permanent move of the summer.

Hendry joined Oostende on loan from Celtic this term with the Belgian side taking the option to recruit him permanently at the end of the season with the 26-year-old penning a deal until 2024.

However it seems that he could be preparing to move on again this summer as West Brom plot a move – but they’re certainly not alone.

Teamtalk have claimed that Aston Villa and three Belgian sides have entered the hunt to sign the defender.

Club Brugge, Anderlecht and Royal Antwerp are all now said to be keen on striking a deal, while Villa headline a number of Premier League clubs who are also interested.

Where he ends up next season remains to be seen, but it’s clear that interest is only going to build in the former Celtic man’s services.

The verdict

This is going to be a really interesting one to watch.

Jack Hendry is clearly a talented player and while he has recently penned a permanent deal to join Oostende it seems that interest is building back in the United Kingdom.

It remains to be seen where the 26-year-old wants to play his football next term and you’d think that that’s what will decide his fate.

But with interest building in his services, it’s anyone’s guess where he will end up.