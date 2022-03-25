Fresh claims made in Liverpool, Fulham transfer saga

Liverpool have been tipped to resurrect their interest in Fulham playmaker Fabio Carvalho in the summer, with Paul Joyce from The Times predicting the Anfield outfit will get their man.

The 19-year-old has had a stunning breakthrough season at Craven Cottage – scoring eight times and providing six assists – and was close to joining the Reds in the January window, with the move falling through on transfer deadline day.

Carvalho’s current contract expires in the summer and after rejecting new terms late last year, there have been no signs recently that he will look to extend his stay at the west London club.

Speaking on the KENN7 OFFICIAL YouTube Channel, Joyce suggested that the Premier League club were likely to be back in for the teenager in the summer and predicted they would land him this time.

He said: “There is obviously going to be an interest in Fabio Carvalho in the summer.

“I think that comes back on the agenda in the summer. I could see that one getting done.

“The length that Liverpool went to in January to get that one over the line, the loan back meant that they ran out of time but I could see that getting resurrected in the summer and there’s no reason why that wouldn’t go through”.

Carvalho does not look likely to be short of options, with reports from Spain in February revealing that Barcelona and Real Madrid could rival Liverpool for his signature.

The Verdict

Even though he stayed put in January, it has looked like Carvalho’s days at Fulham were numbered for some time and it seems he’ll be on the move this summer – even though they’re on course for promotion to the Premier League.

Liverpool came close to getting the deal done in January and Joyce, a trusted source on the North West club, is tipping them to return for him in the summer.

There could well be competition but it seems as though the Reds are the frontrunners to land the teenager at this time.

He’s been fantastic this season and you feel Fulham fans will likely want to keep an eye on him to see just how high he can rise in the game.