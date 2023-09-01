Highlights Leeds United's Luis Sinisterra has attracted interest from clubs, including Bournemouth, who have submitted a loan bid for the player.

There is uncertainty surrounding Sinisterra's future due to complications with his contract and his desire to play at a higher level.

It is highly likely that Sinisterra will leave Leeds United, as he has previously shown a lack of commitment to the club and his performances have caught the attention of potential suitors.

Rather inevitably, Leeds United have seen many of their high-profile players depart over the summer.

The likes of Rodrigo, Tyler Adams and Jack Harrison among many others have all left Leeds following the club's return to the Championship at the end of the previous campaign, leaving new boss Daniel Farke with some choppy circumstances to navigate through in the early stages of his tenure.

Luis Sinisterra is another player who has long felt poised to move on from West Yorkshire, and he has undertaken a turbulent summer to say the least.

Alongside Wilfried Gnonto and Helder Costa, the Colombian forward was exiled from Farke's squad briefly after ruling himself out of contention.

For a period last month, Sinisterra was banished from the dressing room and first-team training, although alongside Gnonto, he was reinstated back into the squad recently.

Sinisterra was on the scoresheet during Leeds' thrilling 4-3 victory away at Ipswich Town last weekend, prompting the suggestion that he could be staying put before the summer transfer window.

That is something that Leeds supporters will have hoped for too, but any ambitions that Farke had of keeping Sinisterra at the club have now been handed severe complications following fresh developments in the saga.

What is the latest transfer interest in Leeds United's Luis Sinisterra?

According to The Telegraph's Mike McGrath, Bournemouth have submitted a loan bid for Sinisterra.

This has since been followed up by an update from Phil Hay of The Athletic, who has stated: "No deal in place with Bournemouth at this stage but next few hours will be telling.

"Leeds were very keen to keep Sinisterra, but he sees himself at a higher level and as has been discussed several times, there's a wrangle over this contract."

Elsewhere, Graham Smyth has confirmed that there is overseas interest in Sinisterra, and he has also revealed that the club will "respond" by sourcing a replacement if he is to leave.

The Yorkshire Evening Post reporter explained that the Sinisterra situation has "felt so uncertain", suggesting that a departure could well be on the cards.

Will Luis Sinisterra leave Leeds United today?

While the destination of his departure is not yet certain, it does appear overwhelmingly likely that Sinisterra will be plying his trade elsewhere come this evening.

For a player who has previously expressed a sincere lack of commitment to play for Leeds, there are various clubs that you imagine could turn his head once again.

In fairness, it is hard to argue that Sinisterra is not too good for the Championship, having lit up the Eredivisie during his time with Feyenoord prior to agreeing the £22m transfer that took him to English shores last summer.

Sinisterra scored 23 goals and contributed a further 14 assists across all competitions, all the while scooping the inaugural UEFA Europa Conference League Young Player of the Season award- a testament to his ability.

So, those performances evidently have not been lost on potential suitors, and it seems hard to imagine him staying at Leeds beyond the transfer deadline tonight.