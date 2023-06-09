Leicester City will reportedly ask for £60 million for James Maddison this summer as Tottenham Hotspur plot a move for the midfielder.

According to talkSPORT journalist Alex Crook, Spurs have now "opened talks" with Leicester over Maddison, while he claims that the Foxes could demand up to £60 million for the 26-year-old.

Despite his side being relegated from the Premier League, Maddison enjoyed another excellent season on an individual level, scoring 10 goals and registering nine assists in 32 appearances in all competitions, while he was rewarded for his form with an inclusion in the England squad for last year's World Cup.

Who else is interested in Maddison?

Journalist Fabrizio Romano says that new Spurs manager Ange Postecoglou is an admirer of Maddison, but they face competition from Newcastle United, who have been "working on this deal since last summer".

Arsenal have also been credited with an interest in Maddison and it seems certain that he will depart the King Power Stadium this summer, with Romano revealing that he is "set to leave".

What is the latest on Maddison's Leicester City future?

It had initially been thought that Maddison's valuation was £40 million, but Crooks is now reporting that Leicester could ask for up to £60 million for the England international.

He also claims that is likely to price Newcastle out of a move, with Spurs seemingly in pole position to land his signature as they begin discussions with the Foxes.

"Tottenham have opened talks with Leicester City over a move for England midfielder James Maddison," Crook told talkSPORT.

"Leicester's relegation from the Premier League was only ratified at a meeting on Thursday, but already Maddison is planning his next move.

"No surprise that Spurs are interested in the talented number 10, but we're being told Leicester could ask for a fee of as much as £60 million.

"Will Tottenham be willing to pay that? That's the big question, but talks are underway between the two clubs, we know there's long-standing interest in Maddison from Newcastle as well.

"I suspect £60 million might be too rich for the men from St James' Park as they look to rebuild their squad to compete in the Champions League and for the top four once again next season.

"I think what almost certain though is that Maddison won't be playing in the Championship for Leicester, he sees himself as a Premier League player."

Is £60 million a fair valuation for Maddison?

The Foxes are right to ask for a significant fee for Maddison this summer.

His departure is inevitable, so it makes sense for the club to take advantage of the growing interest in his services by demanding the maximum possible fee.

The Foxes' financial struggles have been well-documented with a lack of investment in recent years, but the likely sales of Maddison and Harvey Barnes will bring in funds to allow the club to rebuild their squad for a promotion push in the Championship.

While they will not want to lose Maddison, he has earned the right to stay in the Premier League and it will be an intriguing battle for his signature over the coming months.