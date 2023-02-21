Fresh claims emerge about recent Leeds United links with West Brom individual

Leeds United are adamant that West Brom manager Carlos Corberan was never in contention to replace Jesse Marsch at Elland Road, as per a report from The Telegraph.

Following the sacking of Marsch at the start of this month, Fabrizio Romano reported that Corberan was on the shortlist of options to take over at the Yorkshire club.

A move to Leeds would have seen the Spaniard return to the club where he was previously assistant to Marcelo Bielsa, when the Whites won their long awaited promotion back to the Premier League.

However, any chance of that happening was quickly ended, when West Brom announced that the 39-year-old had signed a new contract at The Hawthorns, until the end of the 2026/27 season.

Now it seems as though a move away from the Baggies to return to Elland Road may not have been on the cards for the West Brom boss anyway.

According to this latest update, Leeds are now adamant that Corberan was never a candidate to replace Marsch in the role.

Can you get 20/20 on this West Brom quiz?

1 of 20 Who is the club's current no. 1? Alex Palmer Josh Griffiths David Button Boaz Myhill

Instead, former Watford boss Javi Gracia is expected to take charge on a deal until the end of the season, as he looks to keep the Elland Road club in the Premier League.

The Verdict

It would be somewhat understandable for Leeds to have been reluctant to make a move for Corberan this month.

Admittedly, the Spaniard has done an excellent job at West Brom, and his past connections may have made his return to Elland Road a popular one.

However, Corberan has never managed in the Premier League before, which would have made this a risky move, given the pressure Leeds find themselves under in a relegation battle.

As a result, you feel they may have taken the safe and sensible option here, by going for someone who is more established as a top-flight manager for such a high pressure and important job.