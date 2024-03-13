Highlights Leeds United to sell Marc Roca this summer, open to offers.

Roca's future at Elland Road is uncertain despite a successful loan away.

Roca, excelling at Real Betis, and may secure a permanent transfer there.

Leeds United are set to cash in on Marc Roca this summer, according to Football Insider.

The midfielder has spent the season on loan at Real Betis, where he has featured 24 times for the Spanish outfit in La Liga (all stats from Fbref).

The 27-year-old has been an important part of Manuel Pellegrini’s side, with the team fighting for European qualification for next season.

Roca has contributed two goals and two assists in the league, with the club sitting seventh in the top flight table.

The Spaniard signed for Leeds in the summer of 2022 from Bayern Munich, and has a contract with the Whites until 2026.

Marc Roca transfer latest

Leeds are open to offers for Roca this summer, regardless of which division they will be competing in next year.

The Yorkshire outfit is fighting for a place back in the Premier League, but the outcome won’t matter for determining the future of the midfielder.

Roca departed last summer on a temporary basis following the club’s relegation to the Championship.

This means he has not been a part of Daniel Farke’s first team plans at Elland Road, and it is looking increasingly likely that he never will be.

The German has earned a lot of praise for his work with the club since taking the reins after the conclusion of the previous campaign, leading the team into a fight for a top two spot.

Marc Roca's importance to Real Betis

Roca has thrived away from Elland Road, playing an important role in Betis’ campaign both domestically and in Europe.

The 27-year-old has played in the Europa and Conference League for Betis, with the Spanish side also aiming to qualify for Europe again next year.

Roca recently revealed that he can leave Leeds again on loan next season should the club fail to gain promotion to the top flight.

The midfielder was signed for a reported fee worth £10 million, and featured 32 times in the league in his debut campaign at the club.

However, relegation led to his departure last summer and now his long-term future appears to be away from Elland Road.

Leeds United league position

Leeds currently occupy a top two spot in the Championship table, but they lead third place Ipswich Town by just one point.

The Whites are only three behind league leaders Leicester City, meaning they could still even clinch the title on their way back up.

Southampton are five points behind third, but hold a game in hand on their promotion rivals.

Next up for Leeds is a home game against Millwall on 17 March.

Roca’s Leeds departure is inevitable

Roca has enjoyed a successful loan spell at Betis, and has shown he has the talent to play at a top flight level.

However, it is apparent that Farke has no use for him in his first team squad at Leeds so a permanent departure would be best for everyone.

It allows Roca to have a more stable future, while also allowing the club to recoup some of the fee paid to sign him from Bayern two years ago.

It remains to be seen whether Betis can afford a permanent move for the player, but it would certainly be an ideal move for all parties if he could secure a transfer to remain with the Spanish club given the success of his loan spell there.