Mauricio Pochettino is now believed to be Chelsea's "top priority" now as they look to appoint a permanent successor for Graham Potter, according to 90min.

Frank Lampard is currently in charge of the Blues until the end of the season - but he isn't doing anything to suggest that he should be placed in permanent charge of the Premier League giants once again.

Vincent Kompany has emerged as a candidate in the race with the Burnley boss reported to be part of the Blues' shortlist - but this latest update suggests that he isn't their first-choice target at this stage.

However, is that really a crushing blow for the Belgian?

Vincent Kompany's stance

It has been reported by Football Insider that the former Manchester City captain is happy at the Clarets and is prepared to reject interest from the likes of the Blues and Tottenham Hotspur to remain at Turf Moor.

He has been extremely successful in Lancashire this season, winning promotion back to the top tier at the first time of asking and is now on the verge of guiding the Clarets to the Championship title despite yesterday's loss against strugglers Queens Park Rangers.

And it seems as though he's happy to stay put at the moment despite interest from Chelsea, Spurs, Crystal Palace and West Ham United, with the 37-year-old settled in the local area.

Burnley take action

TEAMtalk believe the second-tier league leaders have made a contract offer to Kompany to try and fend off interest from elsewhere and reward the Belgian for his work at Turf Moor this season.

Considering the Belgian's reported stance, it wouldn't be a surprise to see him put pen to paper on a new deal, especially with the extension offer believed to be "lucrative".

Even without a new contract on the table though, it does seem they have a good chance of retaining him.

Would a move to Chelsea be beneficial for Vincent Kompany?

He would probably have a decent amount to spend at Stamford Bridge this summer and in fairness to the Blues' board, they did give Potter more time to prove himself than a lot of other clubs would.

These two factors would make this role attractive for Kompany - but he has done so well at Turf Moor and will probably feel as though he has unfinished business there if he did end up moving away from the Lancashire side this summer.

With this, it would probably be a blessing in disguise if he did miss out on the top job at Stamford Bridge.

There would be a lot of pressure on him to succeed in the English capital and the 37-year-old doesn't need that at this early stage of his career, so he would be better off staying where he is.

Even if times get tough at Turf Moor next term, chairman Alan Pace may decide to keep faith in Kompany because of his success this season.