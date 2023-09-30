Highlights Leeds United may want to consider pursuing their interest in Matt O'Riley in the January transfer window.

The departure of several midfield options has left Leeds lacking in that position, and O'Riley could help fill that void.

However, Leeds will face increased competition for O'Riley's signature, and they need to put themselves in a strong position to secure the deal.

It certainly proved to be a busy summer transfer window for those connected with Leeds United.

With the club's relegation from the Premier League to the Championship confirmed at the end of last season, there were some major changes to the club's first-team squad.

As well as the appointment of Daniel Farke as their new head coach, Leeds also brought in nine new first-team players, while 16 departed Elland Road following relegation to the second-tier.

However, as is the case for any club during the window, they did not get every single target they moved for prior to the market closing at the start of September.

One target that the Whites seemingly missed out on was Matt O'Riley, with it being reported that Leeds saw a £10million bid rejected for the Celtic midfielder in late August.

Should Leeds revisit their interest in O'Riley in January?

There is certainly an argument to be made that Leeds may want to reignite their interest in O'Riley once the transfer window reopens.

While they did bring in two central midfielders over the summer in Ilia Gruev and - somewhat ironically regards to this - former Rangers man Glen Kamara, the club did also lose a number of options in that position.

Marc Roca has been loaned to Real Betis, while Adam Forshaw and Tyler Adams have left the club on a permanent basis, with Weston McKennie also returning to Juventus following a rather unsuccessful loan spell at Elland Road.

As a result, it could certainly be argued that Leeds are still a few options short in the centre of the park, and bringing O'Riley could well help to fill that void.

Indeed, the attacking spark he can provide from that area of the pitch could also see him offer something different to the likes of Kamara and Gruev, which could make him a very useful addition at Elland Road.

However, it seems the latest updates emerging from Celtic around O'Riley, will have increased the pressure on Leeds to perform between now and January, if they want to get a deal done for the 22-year-old.

According to the latest report from Sky Sports on O'Riley, Celtic remain in talks with the midfielder about an extension to his contract at Parkhead.

That comes both amid that rejected bid from Leeds in the summer, and an apparent expectation that there will be interest in the 22-year-old from across Europe once the market reopens at the turn of the year.

As a result, the competition Leeds would be facing in January for his signature looks set to increase, meaning they will surely have to put themselves in a strong position between now and then, to have a chance of getting this deal done.

O'Riley already knows from his time at Celtic that he has a good chance of winning regular silverware, with four trophies to his name already, as well as experiencing top level European football, with the Scottish title holders currently in the group stages of the Champions League.

Meanwhile, it would be no surprise if those other clubs from across Europe whose interest in O'Riley is anticipated, are also able to offer him top-flight football at the very least.

Consequently, given the appeal those potential moves could have for him, Leeds' best chance of winning the battle for the midfielder's signature come January, would surely be to show O'Riley through their league position, that a move to Elland Road would give him the chance to play in the Premier League, and experience the opportunities and financial benefits that come with that, in the not too distant future.

Indeed, if this was a transfer battle was to drag on until the summer, then the extra windfall that Leeds would receive if they were to have secured promotion back to the Premier League by then, could also give them that extra guaranteed financial edge over their potential rivals in the battle for O'Riley's signature.

With that in mind, it seems vital that Leeds maintain the recent form they look to have found under Daniel Farke, so that success can start to come off the pitch in the transfer window, as well as on it.