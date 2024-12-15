West Bromwich Albion remains on the radar of fierce rivals Wolves, who are now set to amplify their search for a new manager after parting ways with Gary O'Neil on Sunday morning.

That's according to a fresh update from The Sun's Alan Nixon, who has claimed via his exclusive Patreon service that Corberan is still in contention following previous reports linking him to the job.

Corberan has been linked to a number of top-flight vacancies due to his work at The Hawthorns, although a switch across the Black Country divide would be a huge blow for Albion in their bid for promotion back to the Premier League.

EFL Championship standings, as of December 15 Position Team P GD Pts 1st Sheffield United 21 +19 45 2nd Leeds United 21 +22 42 3rd Sunderland 21 +15 40 4th Burnley 20 +17 38 5th Blackburn Rovers 20 +8 37 6th Middlesbrough 21 +10 34 7th West Bromwich Albion 20 +9 32

West Brom are just outside the play-offs ahead of their Sunday clash with Watford, but will worry about their promotion bid if Corberan leaves for Wolves, who are battling against relegation and need to act quickly following the sacking of O'Neil.

The Old Gold are all the way down in 19th position and some four points shy of safety following Saturday afternoon's crushing 2-1 home defeat to relegation rivals Ipswich Town, which ultimately concluded O'Neil's rein at Molineux.

West Brom's Carlos Corberan still on Wolves radar following Gary O'Neil sacking

Nixon's report claims Wolves have been sounding out managers as of late and are now poised to accelerate their hunt, with Liam Keen of the Express and Star separately reporting their intention to replace O'Neil in time for next Sunday's trip to Leicester City.

Just who that will be remains to be seen, of course, but Corberan is described as being a "shock name on their list", having previously been linked to the job at his side's bitter local rivals.

The Spaniard was quizzed on previous links last week to the job, which wasn't vacant at the time, but gave away little and directed his focus ahead of West Brom's match against league leaders Sheffield United, which ended in a 2-2 draw.

However, it's worth noting Corberan stopped short of categorically ruling out a potential switch to Wolves, and that may be a real concern to the Baggies hierarchy and supporters.

Corberan said: "I came here just to be focused on giving you answers to questions on the game we are going to play against Sheffield United.

"For me, it’s a very important game and all of my concentration is on this.

"I just want to give answers related with this topic. We are playing one game on Sunday that is very, very important for us. We are preparing well because we know Sheffield United are a team who are competing at a very high level.

"Right now, they’re the best team in the league, even without the points deduction. All of my concentration and focus is on this."

Carlos Corberan, Wolves switch would be a crushing blow for West Brom

There is a school of thought that West Brom are incredibly fortunate to have Corberan in the first place, with the former Huddersfield Town boss widely regarded as not only one of the finest managers at Championship level, but indeed one capable of stepping up to the Premier League when the time comes.

He's certainly warranted such a glowing regard in recent years and is continuing to grow his stock with the Baggies, who are firmly within top-six contention for the second season running after losing to Southampton in last season's play-off semi-finals.

Supporters are largely onboard with his style of football, and he's galvanised the club ever since his appointment, which came when the Baggies were in real turmoil. It would be a blow to lose him in any circumstance, but a potential departure to Wolves would be devastating.

Related West Brom pulled a blinder with Rochdale transfer but Wolves connection has tarnished it since West Brom’s bargain buy of Craig Dawson was a masterstroke, but a switch to their Black Country rivals has smeared his reputation in blue and white.

At this moment in time, it looks likely that Wolves - dependent on who they appoint, mind you - are going to be playing Championship football next year, while the sheer fact they're such a fierce rival is going to send shivers down the spines of the Albion faithful when thinking about the prospect of Corberan jumping ship to join the Old Gold.

It will be interesting to see how this potential saga plays out in the coming days, that's for sure.