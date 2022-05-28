Fresh Carlos Carvalhal update shared after links with Blackburn Rovers job

Carlos Carvalhal is in ‘advanced’ talks to take over UAE outfit Al Wahda, having been previously linked with the Blackburn job.

❗️Exclusivo. Carlos Carvalhal está em negociações avançadas com o @AlWahdaFCC . Em cima da mesa está uma proposta de dois anos de contrato para o treinador português. Recorde-se que Carvalhal é um treinador livre depois de não ter renovado com o @SCBragaOficial . ✍🏼 pic.twitter.com/l3paboij57 — Pedro Sepúlveda (@pedromsepulveda) May 28, 2022

The Rovers hierarchy made the decision to part company with Tony Mowbray following the end of the season, with former Sheffield Wednesday boss Carvalhal having emerged as a leading contender to take over since then.

It’s believed that he has held talks with key figures at Blackburn, but no decision has been made on who will succeed Mowbray.

However, Carvalhal, who is available after leaving Portuguese top-flight side Braga, may not be available for much longer. That’s after reporter Pedro Sepúlveda revealed he has been in contact with Al Wahda.

“Exclusive. Carlos Carvalhal is in advanced negotiations with Al Wahda FC. On the table is a two-year contract proposal for the Portuguese coach.”

It has been claimed in the past that Carvalhal would be very interested in landing the job at Ewood Park and he has already made it clear that he would bring in his own backroom team.

Gareth Ainsworth is another name in the frame for the Rovers job.

22 questions about Blackburn Rovers away kits from over the years – Can you get full marks?

1 of 22 Who is the current shirt manufacturer? Nike Adidas Macron Umbro

The verdict

This would be a concern for Blackburn as if Carvalhal is the one they want, it appears they might need to act very swiftly.

Whilst Rovers may not be able to compete financially with what Al Wahda offer, you would expect the chance to return to England would be a massive appeal to the coach.

So, decision time is quickly approaching for Rovers and it will be very interesting to see who they appoint, but most fans would want Carvalhal as he has a very good CV.

Thoughts? Let us know in the comments below.