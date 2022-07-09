Fresh Burnley transfer update emerges on Coventry City star

Championship outfit Burnley have opted against securing an agreement for Coventry City midfielder Callum O’Hare because his price tag is too high, according to a Patreon report from journalist Alan Nixon.

The ex-Aston Villa man was one of the most important players for the Sky Blues during the 2021/22 campaign, recording five goals and eight assists in the Championship as one of their biggest contributors going forward.

He signed fresh terms at the Coventry Building Society Arena earlier this year to extend his stay in the Midlands until the summer of 2024, enabling Mark Robins’ men to maximise their valuation of one of their prized assets.

That extension didn’t deter the Clarets, however, who are believed to have had multiple bids rejected for the 24-year-old with Vincent Kompany’s side previously determined to get a deal over the line.

The relegated side were believed to be attempting to agree a fee with Coventry whilst also trying to negotiate personal terms with the player – but this major effort looks to have been in vain with the second-tier side now “backing away” from a potential agreement.

They are reported to be closing to be closing in on Anderlecht and Republic of Ireland midfielder Josh Cullen though, one bit of positive news for the second-tier outfit’s supporters.

The Verdict:

Considering they have already forked out a seven-figure fee for Scott Twine, they do need to be careful not to spend too much in the coming months, though they have managed to get some sensible deals over the line.

Twine will be worth the money they have paid for him and they were able to spend this money without the fear of potentially breaching financial rules in the future because of the sale of Nick Pope.

More sales could be on the way with Maxwel Cornet and Dwight McNeil likely to be heavily linked with a move away throughout the summer – and that could potentially mean a move is revived for O’Hare later in the transfer window.

However, they should only be prepared to fork out a sizeable sum for the Coventry man’s services once other sales go through because he isn’t likely to come cheap with two years left on his current deal at the CBS Arena.

They still have a few loan spots they can fill as well if they need extra quality in the final third, so they could have plenty of other irons in the fire if they fail to recruit the 24-year-old in the coming months.