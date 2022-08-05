Fresh Burnley transfer stance revealed on structure of West Ham agreement for Maxwel Cornet

Premier League side West Ham United had previously been keen to pay in instalments for Burnley’s Maxwel Cornet but the Championship outfit were not open to that arrangement, according to an update from 90min.

The Ivorian had been the subject of interest from several top-flight sides – but many failed in their quest to secure an agreement for his services with Everton having a loan-to-buy bid rejected by officials at Turf Moor last month.

Nottingham Forest, meanwhile, were unable to come to an agreement regarding personal terms and that seemingly ruled them out of the race despite their efforts to get a deal over the line.

With this, it looked as though Newcastle United and West Ham United were going to go head-to-head for his services despite late interest from the likes of Leeds United, Leicester City and Wolverhampton Wanderers.

That was reported by 90min, who also revealed that the majority of sides in the race for his signature were reluctant to pay his £17.5m release clause up front, including Newcastle who wanted to pay in instalments to ensure they remained within financial fair play rules.

However, the Clarets seemingly wanted the money up front and the Hammers were prepared to fork out the amount needed, with Cornet on the verge of sealing his move to the London Stadium.

The Verdict:

Good for the Clarets! With the resources many top-tier sides have at their disposal, Vincent Kompany’s side should be demanding a hefty fee up front and they have held their nerve well whilst waiting for teams to trigger his release clause.

It could have been easy for them to succumb to other clubs, especially if the player wanted the move away from Turf Moor, but he had four years left on his contract so there was no real pressure to sell him.

Although it could be argued that his wages are expensive in the second tier, they have already cashed in on the likes of Nick Pope, Nathan Collins and Dwight McNeil, so the money raised from those sales would have softened this blow.

One positive of this agreement is the fact he isn’t leaving in the final days of the window, so that should give the Clarets plenty of time to make more additions with the money they will have at their disposal.

Kompany does need to be backed to give the Clarets the best chance of getting back to the top tier at the first time of asking – and he’s seemingly getting the support needed. Extra backing could be the difference between promotion and remaining in the second tier though, especially with the quality they have lost.