Fresh Brighton and Hove Albion view given on Leeds United loanee Ben White

Ben White’s future still looks like it will be away from Leeds United next season, with Graham Potter reiterating that the centre-back has a contract with Brighton and Hove Albion.

Leeds have benefitted from White’s class over the course of the 2019/20 season and he’s featured in every minute of their title-winning campaign in the Championship.

Of course, there’s increased hope on the terrace that the 22-year-old will be kicking around as Leeds embark on the Premier League, but Potter is sticking to his guns and reiterating White is Brighton’s player.

As per Andy Naylor at The Athletic, Potter believes the centre-back is ready for the Premier League and is insisting that he’s a Brighton player with a decent contract behind him.

Ahead of White’s loan move to Leeds last summer, he put pen-to-paper on a new contract at the Amex, agreeing terms with the Seagulls until the summer of 2022.

Graham Potter says Ben White is "absolutely" ready to step up to the Premier League. #BHAFC

Reiterates that he is "our player and has a long contract". — Andy Naylor (@AndyNaylorBHAFC) July 23, 2020

Since then, his performances and reputation have gone up a notch, with White even scoring his first goal for the Whites last night with a thunderous volley against Charlton Athletic.

Goals from Stuart Dallas, Tyler Roberts and Jamie Shackleton wrapped up a classy win for Leeds, who relegated Charlton before celebrating their title win.

The Verdict

It’s quite clear that Brighton as desperate for White to stick around next season. Potter is a big fan and clearly plans to build his team around the young defender.

Undoubtedly, he’s ready for the Premier League and at either Brighton or Leeds he will be a success.

Unfortunately for Leeds, all the cards are with Brighton here.

