Former Leicester City manager Brendan Rodgers is planning to take time away from football before his next job amid links to the Leeds United vacancy, according to The Sun.

Are Leeds United interested in Brendan Rodgers?

The Yorkshire club is looking for their fourth manager in the last 12 months after their relegation to the Championship was confirmed.

Leeds announced last week that Sam Allardyce had left the club by mutual consent after taking charge of their final four games of the season.

Since their relegation, there have been a host of names linked with the hotseat. Graham Potter and Steven Gerrard are two names that have emerged, as has Lorient boss Regis Le Bris.

A surprise name that was recently brought up was former Leicester boss Brendan Rodgers, who has been out of work since his sacking in April.

At the end of May, The Athletic’s Phil Hay was speaking on The Phil Hay Show (26th May) on who could be the next Leeds manager.

He said: “Who’s the head coach going to be? If 49ers Enterprises get in the door, I think they’ll be very keen, or very tempted, to land somebody like Brendan Rodgers, if they can.”

He then followed this up in a report for The Athletic, where he wrote that Rodgers was on Leeds’ managerial shortlist.

However, that may come to nothing as it has emerged that while Leeds and former club Celtic are keen on Rodgers, the 50-year-old is no rush to return to football and may look to take a sabbatical.

Would Brendan Rodgers be a good appointment for Leeds United?

Considering the mess the club is in from top to bottom, appointing Rodgers as manager would be a very good move by the club.

Yes, Rodgers underperformed as manager for Leicester this season, but we shouldn’t forget that he is still a very good manager who has been linked with roles at big football clubs.

Rodgers showed at The King Power Stadium that he can be a manager who builds the foundations for the club. He continued Leicester’s recent success at the club, and if not for this disappointing season, he would no doubt still be a Premier League boss.

It seems Leeds are unlikely to get Rodgers now, but the other doubt would have been the 50-year-old's willingness to drop into the Championship after managing in the top-flight for a while.

Either way, it now seems Leeds will have to turn their managerial focus to other targets.