Both parties involved in a takeover deal for Charlton Athletic have now signed a Sales and Purchase Agreement (SPA), according to South London Press journalist Richard Cawley.

Official confirmation of this update has yet to be provided by the Addicks' current owner Thomas Sandgaard.

However, a fresh update is expected to be shared later today.

Once this is confirmed, the process will move on to the final stage, which involves approval from the EFL.

Who are Charlton Athletic's prospective new owners?

Charlton's prospective owners are a consortium involving Joshua Friedman and Gabriel Brener.

This group originally tried to purchase the Addicks last season.

After having an £8.5m bid accepted by Sandgaard, the consortium, which included Simon Lenagan and Charlie Methven, pulled out of the deal in February.

This agreement would have seen Sandgaard sell a 90% share in the club.

After opting to start legal action against Sandgaard due to the fact that they believed that Charlton owner had breached the terms of an exclusivity deal by entering talks with Marc Spiegel, the consortium opted to submit a fresh offer in May.

Sandgaard accepted this bid, which has been financed heavily by Brener.

The consortium's intention was to get the deal approved by the EFL by the start of June.

While they have missed this deadline, this latest update has seen them move a step closer to completing a takeover of Charlton.

This particular group were involved in the appointment of Dean Holden, who has since signed a long-term contract with Charlton which will see him remain as the club's manager until 2026.

With Holden at the helm, the Addicks managed to win 11 of the 25 league games that he oversaw last season.

Having secured a 10th place finish in League One, Charlton will be determined to reach new heights when the 2023/24 campaign gets underway in August.

The Addicks could boost their chances of achieving success later this year by recruiting some classy operators this summer.

Is this takeover saga involving Charlton Athletic finally set to be resolved?

If this latest update is indeed correct, Charlton's takeover saga may now be drawing to a conclusion.

Providing that the prospective owners have the club's best interests at heart, it could be the start of an exciting period for the Addicks.

Holden will be hoping that this consortium will be able to provide him with a sufficient amount of money to spend in the transfer window.

By nailing his recruitment, the Addicks boss could potentially lead the club to a positive start to the new term.