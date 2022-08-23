Fresh Bowler links, Appleton on transfers and Anthony Scully update: The latest Blackpool FC news you might have missed

Following an entertaining 3-3 draw at Turf Moor on Saturday afternoon against Burnley, Blackpool have now picked up four Championship points on the road in the last week out of a possible six.

That will be of great relief to manager Michael Appleton, who had previously seen his side lose three matches on the spin in all competitions before heading to Queens Park Rangers last week and picking up a priceless three points.

Whilst spirits will now be high following a comeback draw against the Clarets this past weekend, it is set to be a busy time at Bloomfield Road in terms of transfer dealings in the final nine days of the window.

Let’s look at the recent news coming out of the Fylde coast club as we edge closer to that aforementioned window slamming shut next Thursday.

Bowler wanted by Fulham and Forest

The future of Josh Bowler continues to be speculated on, with the winger going from zero to hero in the space of a few days last week at Bloomfield Road, when he scored the winning goal against former club QPR to banish the memory of his spurned chance against Swansea City.

Since January, the 23-year-old has been heavily wanted by other clubs, with Nottingham Forest and Bournemouth having bids rejected late on in that particular transfer window.

Per Alan Nixon, Forest have now returned with an offer for the winger, but they face competition from fellow Premier League side Fulham for Bowler’s services.

With less than one year remaining on his contract, Bowler could be on the move before the start of September if the Tangerines receive a decent offer.

Appleton offers transfer hint

The centre of midfield has been a real issue so far this season for Blackpool manager Michael Appleton, who has had to deal with multiple injuries and now suspensions.

Loanees Lewis Fiorini and Charlie Patino have both picked up injuries that will keep them out of action for two months and four weeks respectively, and that leaves Appleton needing a solution to fix his mini-crisis.

Appleton has now hinted though that with no midweek game due to being knocked out of the Carabao Cup recently by Barrow of League Two, that he has more time to potentially secure a new signing to add fresh competition to the engine room.

Seasiders target could leave Lincoln

As exclusively revealed by Football League World earlier in the summer, Blackpool were targeting Lincoln City forward Anthony Scully, who Appleton coached for two-and-a-half years at Sincil Bank.

To this day though, Scully remains an Imps player, although their head coach Mark Kennedy has spoken out on the 23-year-old’s future.

Whilst Kennedy does not want to lose his talisman, he has conceded that due to the player trading model the club has, it may be in the best interests to cash in on Scully, whose contract expires next summer.