Fresh Bolton Wanderers manager link emerges

Bolton Wanderers are said to have identified Doncaster Rovers manager Darren Moore as a potential alternative for Ian Evatt, should talks break down with the Barrow manager.

Bolton are on the lookout for a new boss as they prepare to embark on life in Sky Bet League Two, having recently parted company with manager Keith Hill, and his assistant David Flitcroft.

Barrow manager Ian Evatt looks to be Wanderers’ first-choice replacement for Hill, after guiding Barrow to the National League title after an incredible campaign.

Bolton have made an approach for Evatt, but it is said that Barrow want around £250,000 in compensation for their manager, which could prove to be a stumbling block for Bolton.

The Trotters have reportedly lined up Darren Moore as an alternative for Evatt, according to reports from Football Insider.

Moore took permanent charge of West Brom last season, guiding the Baggies to within touching distance of the automatic promotion spots, before being sacked in March 2019.

The 46-year-old is now in charge of Doncaster Rovers, and has since won 17 out of 42 games in charge at the Keepmoat Stadium, guiding Donny to a ninth-placed finish in League One in 2019/20.

The Verdict

Moore would an excellent appointment for Bolton, in my opinion.

In my view, he was very harshly sacked by West Brom last season, and since becoming Donny boss, he has done an excellent job in helping them nearly qualify for the play-offs.

He’s still quite inexperienced as a manager, but he is a fantastic coach who could work wonders in Lancashire.