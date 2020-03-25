The Birmingham City squad have reportedly agreed to take a 50% wage deferral next month lasting for 16 weeks in order for the club’s non-footballing staff to be paid in full amidst the current uncertainties caused by the Coronavirus outbreak.

As per the Daily Mail, the Blues squad are said to have committed to doing so after being asked by the club’s hierarchy on Tuesday.

The players are set to be paid in full this month, before the deferral comes into force, meaning that past the end of March, all of the money deferred will then be repaid in four separate installments to the players once football resumes again.

This is understood to have been done as clubs up and down the country anticipate the impact that cash flow problems could have on maintaining financial order in the long run, with the virus still continuing to spread.

Many other clubs in the Championship are expected to follow suit despite opposition from the Professional Footballers Association.

The Verdict

This is a great gesture from the Birmingham City squad as it shows that they hold the welfare of the non-playing staff in high regard amidst what is a difficult time for the football club from a business point of view.

The players clearly acknowledge that this will be simply a temporary measure that will come and go in a matter of months, with maintaining the club’s financial security clearly being the clear aim for all right now.

On the pitch, the Blues will return to action with nine games to play as they seek to finish with a flourish after what has been an inconsistent campaign for the Midlands club.