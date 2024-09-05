A fresh update has emerged regarding Birmingham City's well-documented summer spending spree that has seen the spotlight increase on the Second City club, with the transfer fee they laid out for fresh faces not as much as reported by various publications.

This comes from Birmingham Live, who claim that Blues' major influx of players didn't exactly amount to the cash figures that had been published across various other publications or social media platforms.

Chris Davies is a month into his competitive career at St. Andrew's @ Knighthead Park, and throughout that period, the former Tottenham Hotspur and Celtic assistant has what many would feel is an 'embarrassment of riches' when it comes to the calibre of players that Birmingham have been able to attract, which in the summer window, came to a total of 17 new faces, whilst 16 have also departed since the conclusion of last season.

Birmingham City - 2024 Summer Signings Player Name Signed From Loan/Permanent Ryan Allsop Hull City Permanent Bailey Peacock-Farrell Burnley Permanent Alfie May Charlton Athletic Permanent Emil Hansson Heracles Permanent Alex Cochrane Hearts Permanent Willum Willumsson Go Ahead Eagles Permanent Christoph Klarer SV Darmstadt Permanent Marc Leonard Brighton Permanent Luke Harris Fulham Loan Ayumu Yokoyama Sagan Tosu Permanent Alfons Sampsted FC Twente Loan Taylor Gardner-Hickman Bristol City Loan Ben Davies Rangers Loan Lyndon Dykes QPR Permanent Scott Wright Rangers Permanent Tomoki Iwata Celtic Permanent Jay Stansfield Fulham Permanent

Whilst there's no disputing that Tom Wagner's investment in Davies' side is still by far and away the highest spend that a League One side has ever seen, it's not quite as high as first imagined, as per this latest update on the matter.

Not only did Blues smash the League One transfer record when completing the highly-anticipated deal which brought Jay Stansfield back to B9 on a seven-year contract, they also broke their club-record transfer fee for an incoming in the process.

It was reported by Sam Dean of the Telegraph that a £15m fee was paid upfront to Fulham, just days after Stansfield netted for his old club against Birmingham in the EFL Cup, whilst another £5m would be paid in add-ons, as well as a 20% sell-on clause and £100,000 bonus should Davies' side live up to their expectations and gain promotion back to the Championship.

However, Birmingham Live state that whilst the fee still remains a record-breaking fee for the third tier and still in excess of £10m, the eventual figure is believed to be lower than previous revelations.

Furthermore, it had been claimed that Christoph Klarer and Willum Willumsson had been signed from SV Darmstadt and Go Ahead Eagles for fees of £3.5m each - £7m combined - but this fresh update also claims that the two deals struck for two of Blues' most impressive signings so far this campaign were struck for "significantly less" than what those reports suggest.

The Athletic also stated that prior to his move from Queens Park Rangers, Scotland international Lyndon Dykes was the subject of a £1m bid that was accepted by Marti Cifuentes' side.

However, figures seen by Birmingham Live reportedly suggest that the figure agreed for the 28-year-old was less than seven figures.

Birmingham City's future P&S figures could be boosted by sale of prized asset

As mentioned above, there was a mass amount of player turnover in this part of the Second City with 16 departures, but the most significant came in the form of Jordan James, who moved to Ligue 1 outfit Stade Rennais following the club's relegation to the third tier.

James was a prominent feature under Davies in pre-season, which included a neat finish against Shrewsbury Town, but his exit was officially sanctioned on 12th August.

Initial reports surrounding the deal claimed that Birmingham had sold their academy graduate, who had been a long-standing target for Atalanta whilst making 105 appearances for the club, for a figure of just £4m.

However, this latest round of revelations claim that James' move to Brittany could see Birmingham potentially bank in excess of £8m for the Wales international, which would significantly aid their profit and sustainability (PSR) figures if they make an imminent return to the Championship, depending on if all the add-ons within the move are met.

Any income on the deal is classed as total profit due to James being a graduate of Blues' highly-reputable Wast Hills conveyor belt, following the likes of Jude Bellingham.

Birmingham City have started the season well amid huge pressure

Amid all the financial talk and pressure that Blues are under, not just from outsiders, but the expectant fanbase in B9 to deliver a first-time promotion, Davies' side have started the season well, whilst knowing there are plenty of gears for this side to go through.

A disappointing performance on Tuesday night saw Walsall emerge victorious on penalties at St Andrew's @ Knighthead Park after a largely sub-par EFL Trophy display, but they will be content with the start they have made in the league, which is ultimately the bread and butter after also being knocked out of the EFL Cup.

Birmingham have accumulated 10 points from 12 in League One after winning three successive outings against Wycombe Wanderers, Leyton Orient and Wigan Athletic.

Davies has already highlighted the importance of rest and recuperation for his new chargers, as they ready themselves for an early top-of-the-table clash with joint-leaders Wrexham on September 16th, who have also hit 10 points alongside fellow newly-promoted side Stockport County.