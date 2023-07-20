Birmingham City "will listen to offers" for midfielder Ivan Sunjic this summer, according to Birmingham Live.

Sunjic has returned to St Andrew's after spending last season on loan with Hertha Berlin, where he made 19 appearances in all competitions as his side were relegated from the Bundesliga.

It was an incredibly unsuccessful spell for Sunjic, who was seen being kicked out of Hertha's training ground by manager Pal Dardai in April and was subsequently suspended by the club.

What's the latest with Ivan Sunjic?

However, Sunjic has been "reintegrated" into the Blues squad by John Eustace this summer and no player has played more minutes in the club's opening pre-season games than the 26-year-old.

While Birmingham are open to selling Sunjic, if he remains at the club beyond the closure of the transfer window, "he will form part of Eustace's plans".

He is said to have a chance of starting for Eustace's side in the opening day trip to Swansea City next month, with Sunjic or Alfie Chang likely to partner Kristian Bielik at the heart of the midfield.

Sunjic became the Blues' record signing when he joined from Dinamo Zagreb for a reported fee of €7 million (£6.3 million) and he was a regular prior to his temporary move to Germany, scoring six goals in 133 appearances in all competitions across three seasons.

Sunjic has one year left on his Birmingham contract and he is attracting interest this summer, with Dinamo Zagreb said to be weighing up a move to bring him back to the club.

What has John Eustace said on Ivan Sunjic?

Eustace has not commented on Sunjic's future, but he has been enjoying working with the midfielder, praising his attitude and commitment since his return to the club.

"He’s been a pleasure to work with," Eustace told Birmingham Live.

"His attitude has been fantastic. He hasn’t missed a day. His work ethic is there for all to see and it’s been great to work with him."

Should Birmingham City sell Ivan Sunjic this summer?

The Blues are facing a big decision on Sunjic's future.

There is no doubting the midfielder's quality and he would form an excellent partnership with Bielik if he remains at the club, while it appears that he is focused and determined to show Eustace what he can do after his disciplinary problems at Hertha last season.

Eustace may be keen to keep hold of Sunjic, but the Blues could decide to cash in on him if they receive an offer that meets their valuation as he enters the final year of his contract.

Birmingham have spent money this summer on the likes of Bielik, Tyler Roberts, Ethan Laird, Siriki Dembele and Dion Sanderson, so the income from Sunjic's sale could help to balance the books, although they have received significant transfer fees from the departures of Jobe Bellingham and Tatith Chong and a sell-on from Jude Bellingham's move to Real Madrid.

Optimism is high at St Andrew's after the Blues' impressive transfer business and as things stand, Sunjic looks set to be part of Eustace's squad for what is shaping up to be an exciting campaign.