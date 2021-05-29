Fresh Barry Douglas update emerges after Leeds United & Blackburn spells come to an end

Blackburn Rovers could yet land a permanent deal for Barry Douglas, with The Athletic reporting that he is open to staying at Ewood Park after spending the 2020/21 campaign there on loan.

Leeds United have, this week, confirmed that Douglas will be departing Elland Road after three years of service at the club.

The 31-year-old Scot made 45 appearances for the Whites, but spent the last year of his contract playing back in the Championship on loan with Blackburn.

Under Tony Mowbray, Douglas made 30 appearances in the Championship and an additional appearance in the FA Cup, registering two assists from left-back.

With his contract at Elland Road up, Douglas is exploring his options ahead of 2021/22.

A report with him in The Athletic has noted that Douglas could well be open to a return to Blackburn on a permanent basis, although nothing appears to be in the pipeline right now.

It was claimed by Lancashire Live recently that Douglas would have to lower his wage demands if he was to strike a permanent agreement at Ewood Park.

The Verdict

Given that Douglas is a free agent now, he’s going to have to keep his options open as he looks for a new club.

He offered Blackburn a good option at left-back over the season and could be a shrewd option to take on board for the new season, particularly given his experience and how he can offer guidance to the younger players at Ewood Park.

However, it’s a deal that would have to be right for everyone in terms of wages, opportunities and much more.

