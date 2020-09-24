Fresh attacking option emerges on Queens Park Rangers’ radar

Queens Park Rangers are interested in a move to sign Georges Kevin Nkoudou as they look to bolster their attacking options ahead of the remainder of the Championship season.

Lyndon Dykes has hit the ground running in the Championship so far and has two goals to his name, but Les Ferdinand is keen to bolster Mark Warburton’s options in attack.

According to Turkish outlet, Fotospor, Nkoudou is a winger that’s on the radar of the R’s.

The 25-year-old is on the books at Besiktas and has been for the last 12 months.

In 2019/20, he made 26 appearances in the Super Lig and scored three goals. He also featured for the Turkish giants in the Champions League.

Nkoudou is no stranger to English football, with the winger with Tottenham between 2016 and 2019. During his time with Spurs, he made 27 appearances, but never started in the Premier League.

A loan spell with Burnley brought him a further eight appearances in England.

It’s reported that if QPR push for this deal, they are ready to pay €3.5m plus bonuses to land the winger.

Warburton’s side have began the season with a win over Nottingham Forest and defeat to Coventry City.

The Verdict

Nkoudou is quite a high-profile name when you consider his previous club, both in England and abroad.

Whether he’s right for QPR and the Championship is up for debate, but it’s hard to disagree that Warburton could benefit from a few more forward-thinking options.

The price QPR are willing to pay is a good one, so if they can get him, it could be a risk worth taking.

