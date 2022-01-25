Fresh Aston Villa, EFL deal expected this week

Aston Villa 18-year-old Louie Barry is reportedly set to be sent out on loan this week with Doncaster Rovers and Swindon Town both keen.

The forward spent the first half of the 2021/22 campaign on loan at Ipswich Town but found opportunities hard to come by and was recalled at the start of the month having featured just six times.

As the end of January approaches, it seems Barry will be on the move again as Birmingham Live have reported that a loan deal involving the teenager is in the pipeline this week.

Swindon and Doncaster are both said to be interested in the former West Bromwich Albion player while scouts from a host of clubs, including Exeter City, were present to see him get back amongst the goals as the U23s beat Reading U23s 4-1 yesterday.

After spending time in the Albion, Barcelona, and Villa academies, Barry marked his senior debut in style last January as he scored against Liverpool in the FA Cup but the teenager, whose record in age-group football is impressive, has not kicked as expected on since.

It appears he will get the chance to do so in the second half of the season, with League Two currently looking the most likely destination.

The Verdict

Things didn’t work out for Barry at Ipswich but regular senior football could be priceless for his development right now.

His strong record at youth level indicates that he’s ready to make the next step up and he’s certainly not going to get the chance to do that at Villa right now given the attacking options available to Steven Gerrard.

A move to Doncaster, who are battling for League One survival right now, could be a fantastic learning experience.

However, stepping down to League Two could be just what the 18-year-old needs to kick-start his first-team career and playing week in week out for play-off contenders Swindon at that level will certainly be good for the young forwards’ development.

With a move expected this week, it would be no surprise to see a host of clubs emerge as potential suitors.